HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five killed, 20 injured as two buses collide in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district

The accident occurred around 2.30 a.m. on a flyover in Malkapur town in Buldhana district, police said

July 29, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST - Mumbai

PTI

Five persons, including two women, were killed and 20 others injured after two private buses collided in the early hours of Saturday in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district, a police official said.

The accident occurred around 2.30 a.m. on a flyover in Malkapur town in the district, he said.

According to the official, one of the buses involved in the accident was on its way to Hingoli after Amarnath Yatra, while the other private bus was going towards Nashik.

The bus going towards Nashik tried to overtake a truck and ended up coming in front of the second bus, resulting in a collision, he said.

Five persons, including two women, were killed and 20 were injured, the official said.

Senior district police officials reached the spot and rushed the injured to a nearby hospital.

The accident disrupted traffic on the road for some time, he added.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / road accident / accident (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.