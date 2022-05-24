Five Kedarnath pilgrims killed in U.P. road crash

The family was en route to the hill shrine in Uttarakhand when the accident took place in Gulawathi area of Bulandshahr around 4.30 am on Tuesday.

Police at the accident site after a collision between a container truck and a SUV, at Balar on the Meerut Expressway, in Bulandshahr district, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Five members of a family, including two children, died after their speeding car rammed into a stationary truck on the Bulandshahr-Meerut highway on Tuesday, May 24, 2022 morning, officials said.

The family was en route to the Kedarnath shrine in Uttarakhand when the accident took place in Gulawathi area of Bulandshahr around 4.30 am, the officials said.

“There were around 10 people of the family inside the Mahindra Scorpio and on way to the Kedarnath shrine. The vehicle hit a truck that was parked along the highway, leading to the death of two children, a woman and two men on the spot,” District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said.

“Five people died in the incident, while another six were left injured after the incident. Of those injured, three have been referred to the medical college in Meerut,” Mr. Singh said.

The DM said he, along with Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh, was on the ground to oversee relief measures.

Further legal proceedings in the case were also being carried out, the officer added.