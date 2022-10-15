Five J&K govt. employees sacked for ‘anti-national activities’

ADVERTISEMENT

The J&K government on Saturday ordered the dismissal of five employees under Article 311, based on security agencies' reports, for their alleged involvement in anti-national activities.

"Acting tough on such elements, the government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards anti-national elements who have been taking refuge as being associated with the government machinery. Prior to these five dismissals, 39 government officials have been dismissed, invoking provisions of Article 311 of constitution of India," a government spokesman said.

The spokesman warned that in the future also the government would "not hesitate in taking stern actions against the anti-national elements".

Special sections under Article 311 were introduced in J&K after the abrogation of special status of J&K in 2019 and they do not require any trial or investigation by the department concerned, except for a report filed by the security agencies, to terminate the services of the employees.

The government said the activities of the five employees had come to the adverse notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, as they had been found involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the security of the state.

Those whose services were terminated included Tanveer Saleem Dar, a constable in the Auxiliary Wing of J&K Police; Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, a village level worker or Panchayat Secretary in the Rural Development Department; Irshad Ahmad Khan, orderly-cum-chowkidar in the Jal Shakti Department, Baramulla; Afaq Ahmad Wani, manager, Central Cooperative Bank Ltd; and Abdul Momin Peer, assistant lineman in Public Health Engineering, Handawra.

"Dar has always subscribed to the secessionist and radical ideology. He has been found involved in a number of terror activities and an active courier of the militant outfits. Andrabi has worked as OGW (over ground worker) for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen. He had developed close links with POK- (Pakistan Occupied Kashmir) based terrorists and got involved in narco-terror financing. Wani has been part of a narco-terror module," the government said.

Andrabi could be described as a double agent as he maintained very close relations with Indian law Enforcement agencies, the spokesman added.

Khan was accused of helping terrorists in carrying out terror activities. "He has been found involved in facilitating terrorists to move out of India," the spokesman said.

Peer was involved in narco-terror financing and had been part of the distribution network. He had visited Pakistan in 2016 and 2017 with the aim of developing an understanding of the broader objectives of terror–separatist campaigns, the spokesman said.