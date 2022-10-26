Five houses, 2 relief camps damaged in Mizoram due to heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Sitrang

The downpour also triggered landslides and uprooted trees along several highways in in Mizoram

PTI Aizawl:
October 26, 2022 02:24 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Dark clouds hover in the sky as a fisherman folds his fishing net, ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Sitrang, in South 24 Parganas district on October 24, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

ADVERTISEMENT

At least five houses and two relief camps in Mizoram's Mamit and Siaha districts were damaged due to heavy rain accompanied by squally wind under the impact of cyclone Sitrang, an official said on Tuesday.

The downpour also triggered landslides and uprooted trees along several highways in various parts of the northeastern State, he said.

Also Read
Alert sounded in Tripura in wake of cyclone Sitrang

No casualty has been reported so far, the State disaster management and rehabilitation department official said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Two houses, one of which was newly constructed, in Mamit district bordering Tripura were ravaged late Monday.

In Siaha, three residences and two relief camps where Myanmar refugees have been staying were also damaged by heavy rain on October 25, the official said, adding that detailed reports from other districts are awaited.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Cyclone Sitrang crossed the neighbouring Bangladesh coast near Barisal, the Met office said on Tuesday.

The cyclone made landfall between Tinkona island and Sandwip near Barisal in Bangladesh between 9.30 p.m. and 11.30 p.m. on Monday with a sustained wind speed of 80 to 90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph.

Heavy rain along with gusty wind also disrupted power supplies in some parts of the northeastern State.

Meanwhile, all schools in Aizawl, southern Mizoram's Lunglei and Serchhip districts remained shut on Tuesday in view of heavy rainfall.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Mizoram
cyclones

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app