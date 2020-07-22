Five held for murder of jawan’s father in U.P.

LUCKNOW

Weapons used in crime seized: police

Five persons accused of hacking to death an Army jawan’s father in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi were arrested on Wednesday, police said.

The arrests were made after a video of jawan Surya Prakash Mishra, seen crying next to a stretcher bearing his dead father, was widely shared on social media.

On July 21 evening, the accused persons barged into the residence of the Mishras in Shukulpur Thengah village in Sangrampur and allegedly assaulted Surya Prakash’s father Rajendra Prasad and also damaged a motorcycle and water pipes lying there, police said.

Rajendra died on the way to hospital, they added.

Surya Prakash, who was not at home then, said his father was hit with sharp weapons and that the accused men, who were from his neighbourhood, also assaulted the women in the house.

DSP Piyoosh Kant Rai said five out of the six named accused were arrested and the weapons used in the crime, three lathis and one iron rod, were recovered.

‘No major dispute’

Mr. Rai said there was no major dispute between the two sides.

They had a dispute over spattering of water when a wall in Mishra house was undergoing plaster work, said the officer.

However, Surya Prakash said that the police had failed to take action when informed during previous disputes.