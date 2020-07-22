Five held for murder of jawan’s father in U.P.

Five persons accused of hacking to death an Army jawan’s father in a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Amethi were arrested on Wednesday, police said.
The arrests were made after a video of jawan Surya Prakash Mishra, seen crying next to a stretcher bearing his dead father, was widely shared on social media.
On July 21 evening, the accused persons barged into the residence of the Mishras in Shukulpur Thengah village in Sangrampur and allegedly assaulted Surya Prakash’s father Rajendra Prasad and also damaged a motorcycle and water pipes lying there, police said.
Rajendra died on the way to hospital, they added.
Surya Prakash, who was not at home then, said his father was hit with sharp weapons and that the accused men, who were from his neighbourhood, also assaulted the women in the house.
DSP Piyoosh Kant Rai said five out of the six named accused were arrested and the weapons used in the crime, three lathis and one iron rod, were recovered.
‘No major dispute’
Mr. Rai said there was no major dispute between the two sides.
They had a dispute over spattering of water when a wall in Mishra house was undergoing plaster work, said the officer.
However, Surya Prakash said that the police had failed to take action when informed during previous disputes.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath