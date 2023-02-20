ADVERTISEMENT

Five girls test positive for Japanese Encephalitis in Odisha, one dies

February 20, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Samples of all 29 residents of a girls’ hostel in Balasore district’s Soro were tested

The Hindu Bureau

Image for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The fear of Japanese Encephalitis returned to haunt Odisha after five inmates of a girls’ hostel in Balasore district were found to be infected by the viral brain infection.

After inmates of Purubai girls’ hostel in Balasore’s Soro complained of high fever, they were hospitalised last week. The Health and Family Welfare Department swung into action when one of the girls died during treatment.

“Samples of all 29 girls were examined. Five of them tested for Japanese Encephalitis,” Sasank Choudhary, Additional Public Health Officer, Balasore, said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Taking the necessary precautions, the Balasore district administration started disinfecting the area around the hostel, and removed the swine population in its vicinity.

In 2016, Japanese Encephalitis claimed the lives of around 100 children.

The Health and Family Welfare Department is keeping a close watch on the situation to prevent spread the spread of infection.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Orissa / health

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US