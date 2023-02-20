HamberMenu
Five girls test positive for Japanese Encephalitis in Odisha, one dies

Samples of all 29 residents of a girls’ hostel in Balasore district’s Soro were tested

February 20, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

The Hindu Bureau
The fear of Japanese Encephalitis returned to haunt Odisha after five inmates of a girls’ hostel in Balasore district were found to be infected by the viral brain infection.

After inmates of Purubai girls’ hostel in Balasore’s Soro complained of high fever, they were hospitalised last week. The Health and Family Welfare Department swung into action when one of the girls died during treatment.

“Samples of all 29 girls were examined. Five of them tested for Japanese Encephalitis,” Sasank Choudhary, Additional Public Health Officer, Balasore, said.

Taking the necessary precautions, the Balasore district administration started disinfecting the area around the hostel, and removed the swine population in its vicinity.

In 2016, Japanese Encephalitis claimed the lives of around 100 children.

The Health and Family Welfare Department is keeping a close watch on the situation to prevent spread the spread of infection.

