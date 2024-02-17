ADVERTISEMENT

Five get life term for rape, murder of 12-year-old girl in U.P.'s Maharajganj

February 17, 2024 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - Maharajganj (UP)

According to police, the victim was strangled to death after being raped by the accused at the Khalikgar village under Purendarpur police station in the district on January 18, 2021

PTI

A court in Maharajganj has sentenced five men to life imprisonment after convicting them in a case of gang rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl.

Special Public Prosecutor Vinod Singh said that the court of Additional Sessions Judge Vinay Kumar Singh on Friday sentenced five men - Pankaj Sahni, Vivek, Govind Chauhan, Sonu and Ram Narayan Rajbhar - all in their late twenties in a 2021 case of the minor girl's gang rape and murder.

The court also imposed a fine of ₹90,000 on each of the convicts.

