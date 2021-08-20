Five die in soil collapse in Rajasthan

JAIPUR:

20 August 2021 22:24 IST

Four labourers and a minor girl were killed when a retaining wall and a portion of soil collapsed on them during the digging of land for the construction of a water tank in an industrial area near Bhagli village in Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Friday.

The labourers, who were digging the land at six-foot depth to lay the tank’s foundation in a granite factory, were buried under a huge mound of soil after the retaining wall collapsed. Three-year-old Anushka, daughter of one of the labourers, who was accompanying the group, was buried along with them.

A Disaster Response Force team which rushed to the site extricated the victims from the sand with the help of backhoe loaders. They were rushed to the district hospital in Jalore, where the doctors declared them brought dead.

Advertising

Advertising