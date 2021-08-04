Five detained on suspicion of links with IS-inspired module

Detentions made from Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Srinagar and Bandipora.

Five persons allegedly associated with an Islamic State-inspired module were detained on Wednesday in a coordinated action by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Central intelligence agencies and the police in Karnataka and Jammu & Kashmir.

The detentions were made from Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Srinagar and Bandipora. The NIA is believed to have seized digital media devices and papers revealing financial trails during its searches.

Among the detainees is a woman from Mangaluru, a converted Muslim who was allegedly associated with IS-Khorasan and J&K-based handlers. She had attempted to travel to Afghanistan. Another suspect from Bengaluru is also a “neo convert”. The third is also from Mangaluru and two others are from Srinagar and Bandipora.

The module was unearthed about a year ago when the intelligence agencies came across an Instagram Channel named “Chronicle Foundation”, comprising more than 5,000 people from different parts of the world, which had allegedly been indulging in Islamic State-related propaganda.

The agencies gradually established the identifies of several members of the module.

As it turned out, some associated members were planning to visit Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan, while some had even made unsuccessful attempts to travel to Afghanistan via Iran in April 2019.

It is alleged that they were in contact with IS-Khorasan-based handlers through the Internet, including one Rashid Abdullah who was killed in Afghanistan, and Islamic State operatives based in Syria, Iraq and Africa.

The alleged leader of the module, identified as Mohammed Ameen, intended to travel to Pakistan and J&K to join terror groups. Some suspects were involved in raising funds and even transferring a portion to the entities operating in J&K.

A module member had also arranged documents related to the methods for configuring improvised explosive devices.

In the same case, the NIA had arrested Mohammed Ameen (Malappuram), his close associate Mushab Anuvar (Kannur), and Rahees Rashid (Kollam), in March. As alleged, Ameen had travelled to J&K immediately after his return to India from Bahrain in 2020. He had been staying in Delhi when he was arrested.