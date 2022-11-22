Five dead, seven injured as SUV overturns in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri

November 22, 2022 03:43 pm | Updated 03:43 pm IST - Lucknow

The incident took place near the railway crossing of Palia kalan when a Xylo car with roughly one dozen people, mostly labourers onboard, lost balance and overturned.

The Hindu Bureau

In a fatal accident, at least five people were killed and seven others sustained injuries when a sport utility vehicle (SUV) in which they were travelling lost balance and overturned into a gorge on Pallia-Bhira road, near Atariya village under the limits of Palia police station of Lakhimpur Kheri, on Tuesday morning (November 22.)

The local administration reached the spot and rushed the injured victims to the nearest Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in Palia for treatment. The incident took place near the railway crossing of Palia kalan when a Xylo car with roughly one dozen people mostly labourers onboard lost balance and overturned with five people dying on the spot. The SUV was going from Shahjahanpur to Palia Kalan in Lakhimpur Kheri.

“The incident happened on Tuesday morning near Atariya village, the injured have been rushed to the hospital for treatment,” said the Suprintendent of Police.

CONNECT WITH US