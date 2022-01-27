Five dead in suspected Buxar hooch tragedy, three critically ill

The district police said the ‘reason of their death could only be ascertained after investigation’.

At least five people died and three others fell critically ill in a suspected case of hooch consumption on January 26 night in Buxar district of Bihar.

The district police, though, said the “reason of their death could only be ascertained after investigation”.

Five people of Amsari village of Dumraon in Buxar district died on January 26 night and three fell critically ill allegedly after consuming spurious liquor. Those who fell ill are admitted in a hospital in Buxar town.

The deceased are Anand Kumar, 20, Rinku Singh, 35, Dinu Singh, 48, Shiv Mohan Yadav, 45, and Sukhu Musahar, 55. The critically ill are Bunti Singh, Munna Chaudhary and Sanjay Chaudhury.

The family members of the victim said they had consumed liquor together from a villager on January 26 night “At midnight their condition deteriorated and five of them died while three others were admitted to a hospital”, the family member of a victim told local media persons.

“We’ve got the information about deaths. Police have reached the village and investigation is on but how the villagers died can only be said after probe and post-mortem report”, said Buxar Superintendent of Police, Neeraj Kumar Singh.

Recently, as many as 11 people had died in a hooch incident at Chhoti Pahadi area of Nalanda district, which is a home district of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Earlier in 2021, over 40 people had died in Gopalganj, West Champaran, Muzaffarpur, Vaishali, Rohtas and others district after consuming spurious liquor.

Bihar was declared a dry State in April 2016 under stringent Prohibition and Excise (Amendment) Act 2016 which prohibits manufacture, storage, distribution, transportation, sale, purchase and consumption of liquor.

Apparently alarmed by regular hooch incidents, cases related with violation of liquor law and clogging courts, the State government is likely to make some amendment in the stringent provisions of the law in upcoming Budget session of the legislature.