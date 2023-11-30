ADVERTISEMENT

Five dead after suspected consumption of contaminated ayurvedic syrup in Gujarat

November 30, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 04:08 pm IST - Nadiad

Blood sample report of a villager confirmed that methyl alcohol was added to the syrup, police said

PTI

At least five persons have died and two hospitalised over the last two days after suspected consumption of a contaminated ayurvedic syrup containing methyl alcohol in Gujarat's Kheda district, police said on November 30.

A preliminary probe revealed that the ayurvedic syrup, branded as 'Kalmeghasav - Asava Arishta', was sold over the counter to nearly 50 people by a shopkeeper in Bilodara village near Nadiad town of Kheda district.

"Blood sample report of a villager confirmed that methyl alcohol was added to the syrup before it was sold," Kheda Superintendent of Police Rajesh Gadhiya said.

"While five persons have lost their lives after consuming the syrup during the last two days, two are still under treatment. We have detained three persons, including the shopkeeper, for further questioning," he said.

Methyl alcohol is a poisonous substance.

