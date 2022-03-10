Five-day Budget session of Tripura Assembly from March 17

PTI March 10, 2022 13:18 IST

This will be the last Budget of the BJP-IPFT government before the State goes to Assembly polls early next year

Ratan Lal Nath. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The five-day Budget session of the Tripura Assembly will begin from March 17, State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said on March 10. Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Verma, who holds the Finance Portfolio, will present the Budget for the financial year 2022-23 on the first day of the Session. This will be the last Budget of the BJP-IPFT government before the State goes to Assembly polls early next year. “Five to seven Bills, including the Tripura National University Bill, 2022, will be tabled during the Session,” he said. "If everything goes well, admission to the university will begin from the next academic year," he added.



