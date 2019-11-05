Five policemen, civilian injured in bomb blast in Imphal

Five policemen and one civilian were wounded on Tuesday morning when a powerful bomb was detonated using remote control device in the crowded Thangal Keithel area in Manipur’s capital Imphal.

The injured policed included Amarjit Lamabam, Additional Superintendent of Police, (Operations), Imphal west district.

The wounded were rushed to private hospital Raj Medicity. Hospital sources told The Hindu that the injuries the policemen and the civilian sustained were not life-threatening.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren, who also holds the Home portfolio, Director General of Police, L.M. Khaute and other senior police officers came to the market areas after the blast. Mr. Biren also visited the injured people in the hospital.

Two scooters were damaged in the blast. Besides shops and residences nearby were also pockmarked by the bomb shrapnel.

Three BSF personnel were injured on November 3 midnight when unidentified persons had exploded using remote control device at Telipati about one km away from Tuesday’s blast.

Police sources said that a telephone call was received by the police under which Thangal Keithel falls to the effect that a bomb-like object was found in the market areas.