Five CoBRA commandos injured in Naxal triggered IED blast in Chhattisgarh

29 November 2020 00:18 IST

The injured personnel are being evacuated by a helicopter, officials say

Five personnel of CRPF’s jungle warfare unit CoBRA were injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists on Saturday evening in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, officials said.

They said the improvised explosive device blast took place in the Chintafuga forest area of the district and the injured personnel are being evacuated by a helicopter.

The injured troops belong to the 206th battalion of the Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

A joint team of CoBRA and local police was out in the area for a special operation when the explosion took place, they said.