Other States

Five CoBRA commandos injured in Naxal triggered IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Security personnelsyanding guard at Sukma in Chhattisgarh on October 24, 2018. File photo used for representational purposes only.   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Five personnel of CRPF’s jungle warfare unit CoBRA were injured in an IED blast triggered by Maoists on Saturday evening in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, officials said.

They said the improvised explosive device blast took place in the Chintafuga forest area of the district and the injured personnel are being evacuated by a helicopter.

The injured troops belong to the 206th battalion of the Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

Also read: Three Naxals killed, SSB jawan injured in encounter in Chhattisgarh’s Kanker district

A joint team of CoBRA and local police was out in the area for a special operation when the explosion took place, they said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2020 12:21:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/five-cobra-commandos-injured-in-naxal-triggered-ied-blast-in-chhattisgarh/article33202839.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY