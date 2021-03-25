Five children killed in road accident

Five children were crushed to death and one was injured in Dantwara village of Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Wednesday when a speeding car hit them from behind while they were returning home from their school.

The deceased included three girls and two boys, who were students of classes 9 and 10.

The driver reportedly lost control and the car swerved into an agricultural field after hitting the children walking on the roadside. Two died on the spot, while others succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital.