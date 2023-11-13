Five children drowned in Kaimur district of Bihar

November 13, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

Patna: Five children on Monday drowned in a pond at Dhaupokhar village in Kaimur district of Bihar. According to the villagers, the children had gone to the pond to take a bath. Soon after receiving the information police reached the spot and five dead bodies were taken out with the help of divers. Police sent all bodies to Bhabhua Sadar Hospital for the postmortem. The deceased have been identified as Annupriya (12), Anshu Priya (10), Apporva (9), Madhupriya (8) and Aman Kumar (11). The tragic incident took place under Karamchat Police Station. Bhabua Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shivshankar Kumar while speaking to The Hindu said that all five children belonged to one family and they had gone for fishing and bath. He also said that villagers tried to save the children but their attempts turned futile. Mr. Kumar added that as per government compensation would be given within 24 hours. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also expressed deep grief over the tragic incident and instructed to provide Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the family members of deceased

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.