HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five children drowned in Kaimur district of Bihar

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has expressed deep grief over the tragic incident and instructed to provide Rs 4 lakh each as ex-gratia to the family members of deceased.

November 13, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST

Amit Bhelari

Patna: Five children on Monday drowned in a pond at Dhaupokhar village in Kaimur district of Bihar. According to the villagers, the children had gone to the pond to take a bath. Soon after receiving the information police reached the spot and five dead bodies were taken out with the help of divers. Police sent all bodies to Bhabhua Sadar Hospital for the postmortem. The deceased have been identified as Annupriya (12), Anshu Priya (10), Apporva (9), Madhupriya (8) and Aman Kumar (11).  The tragic incident took place under Karamchat Police Station. Bhabua Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shivshankar Kumar while speaking to The Hindu said that all five children belonged to one family and they had gone for fishing and bath. He also said that villagers tried to save the children but their attempts turned futile. Mr. Kumar added that as per government compensation would be given within 24 hours. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has also expressed deep grief over the tragic incident and instructed to provide Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the family members of deceased

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.