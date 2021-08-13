Five booked for negligence over worker’s death in Chhattisgarh steel plant accident

Tapan Ghosh was an employee of an engineering company, which was given a contract for carrying out repair work at the plant, an official said.

More than two months after a worker died in an accident at a private steel plant in Chhattisgarh’s Raigarh district, the police have registered an FIR against three senior plant officials and two others for alleged negligence, an official said on Friday.

On May 3, Tapan Ghosh (51), a contractual worker, sustained serious injuries after an iron angle fell on him when he was carrying out some repairs at SMS 2 area in Jindal Steel Power Limited’s (JSPL) plant in Patrapali area, the official said, adding that the worker died during treatment at a private hospital in Raipur on May 31.

Ghosh was an employee of an engineering company, which was given a contract for carrying out repair work at the plant, he said.

A subsequent probe revealed that the plant management and the engineering company’s contractor and supervisor allegedly ignored safety measures that caused the accident, the official said.

A case was registered on Wednesday at Kotra Road police station against executive vice-president Satendra Singh, DJM Anurag Saxena and manager Nishant Gupta of the JSPL and contractor S. B. Sukumaran and in-charge supervisor Y. M. Satyanarayan, he said.

The five persons have been booked under Sections 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 304A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, the official said, adding that further investigation into the matter is under way.

When contacted, steel plant officials declined to comment on the issue.