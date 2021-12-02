8 fishermen go missing in Gujarat, rescue operation launched

A capsized boat photographed from a Coast Guard helicopter off Veraval in Saurashtra region. Courtesy Defence PRO

Their boats which were anchored at a harbour near the coast got destroyed and capsized amid the stormy weather and overnight rain.

Around eight fishermen in Gujarat have gone missing, prompting the authorities to launch a rescue operation near Veraval in Saurashtra region.

They went missing after their boats anchored at a fishing harbour near the sea coast got destroyed and capsized amid the stormy weather and rain overnight as Gujarat is witnessing unseasonal rains in coastal areas.

The Gujarat Government, in coordination with other agencies, has launched a rescue operation deploying a Coast Guard helicopter as well as boats to find the fishermen.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel directed the officials to make all efforts to trace the missing. The State Chief Secretary Pankaj Kumar is monitoring the rescue operation launched by the Coast Guard personnel.

According to locals, at least 10 boats were completely destroyed and 40 others, which were anchored at the coast, were partially damaged due to the stormy weather that turned the sea conditions extremely rough with high waves along the coast.

“The sea conditions turned rough after midnight in Navabandar village due to the strong winds and sea waves. Initially 12 persons were untraceable, but four of them managed to swim back to the shore, while eight are still missing. We have started a rescue operation with the help of a helicopter sent by the Coast Guard,” a local official told media persons from Una.

It is learnt that the fishers were sleeping inside their anchored boats when the strong winds and waves struck the coast after the midnight.

Since Wednesday, Gujarat witnessed a change in the weather conditions with some parts of the State particularly the coastal areas in South Gujarat and Saurashtra regions receiving rain, which is unusual in December.

On Wednesday, part of Maharashtra and Gujarat received rain owing to a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea and a western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department earlier said, adding that the showers were likely to continue on Thursday.