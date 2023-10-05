First youth summit lays emphasis on global compassion in action

October 05, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - JAIPUR

The first youth summit on human fraternity and compassion, which ended in Viratnagar town of Rajasthan’s Kotputli-Behror district on Monday, gave a call to globalise compassion and bring positive changes in the world. The Satyarthi Movement for Global Compassion (SMGC), headed by Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi, had organised the event.

Mr. Satyarthi said compassion had emerged as a need because of fissures within the society and the world. “The youths who have gathered here are part of history for this movement of globalising compassion,” he said.

600 youth leaders participated

The summit, in which over 600 youth leaders from different parts of India and abroad participated, was held in partnership with the Zayed Award for Human Fraternity. The award, named after Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, the late ruler of Abu Dhabi, is given every year to individuals and organisations for their contribution to fraternity.

The participants from diverse backgrounds deliberated on the strategies in pursuit of progress, while putting aside differences through understanding, reconciliation and peace.

Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam, secretary-general of the Zayed Award, said a link should be established between human fraternity and compassion. No human being was born with enmity and there could be no innate discrimination and hatred against anyone, he said.

The three-day event began on September 30. Liberia’s 2011 Nobel Peace Prize winner, Leymah Gbowee, narrated her experience about a former child soldier showing her a peaceful and compassionate way to get justice when her village was destroyed.

The summit brought together global thought leaders, youth influencers, pioneers of human fraternity, religious leaders, decision-makers and change agents. The Document of Human Fraternity, signed by Pope Francis and Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Cairo’s Al-Azhar Mosque, in 2019 was highlighted during the event.