First green energy corridor being developed in Rajasthan

As part of efforts to strengthen the renewable energy sector, a green energy corridor is being developed for the first time in western Rajasthan to combine the solar and wind power production. The new intra-State transmission infrastructure, comprising a network of grid sub-stations, is expected to generate 6,311 MW green energy.

The grid sub-stations will be linked with the load centres as well as the national transmission network in order to harness the potential of solar and wind energy in the vast desert areas of Jodhpur, Barmer and Jaisalmer districts. The connection with the transmission network is expected to resolve the issue of distance of load centres from the production sites.

The Rajasthan Vidyut Prasaran Nigam (RVPN), functioning as the State government’s power transmission company, will establish the grid sub-stations of 765 KV at Jodhpur, 400 KV at Pokhran and 220 KV each at Lohawat, Sawa and Panchu, besides upgrading a sub-station at Sanwreej from 132 KV to 220 KV.

RVPN Chairman & Managing Director Dinesh Kumar said here on Monday that the green energy corridor would also involve the work for transformer augmentation, increasing the load bearing capacity of transmission lines through high performance conductor and interconnection of new 220 KV and 132 KV lines in order to improve the capacity of the transmission network.

Mr. Kumar said the adoption of techniques for dynamic and static reactive compensation would resolve the problem of voltage fluctuations and ensure the supply of high quality electricity to the consumers. The establishment of new corridor would fulfil the objectives of the State government’s renewable energy policy and encourage the investors to set up power plants in the sector, he said.