First gas-insulated power sub-station set up in Rajasthan

It will reduce transmission losses and improve quality, says Energy Minister

The first computerised gas-insulated power sub-station of the electricity discoms in Rajasthan has been established here with the support of the Power Finance Corporation (PFC). The 33/11 KV sub-station, installed on the premises of the Government Maternity Hospital in Jaipur, is expected to reduce transmission and distribution losses.

Energy Minister B.D. Kalla, dedicating the sub-station to the people, said more such plants would be installed by the discoms to improve the quality of power and ensure uninterrupted supply.

He said this was the first 33/11 KV sub-station built with the new technology and Jaipur city would soon have four more.

The State would save electricity worth ₹1 crore every year following the reduction in losses and the power distribution system would shortly be digitised, he said.

The Minister said the State Government would gradually modernise the distribution and transmission systems and adopt new technology to strengthen the infrastructure. The ₹8-crore sub-station was funded by the PFC under the integrated power development scheme.