First-ever retreat ceremony held on Jammu border at Suchetgarh

‘Now, the tourism potential of Suchetgarh will be fully tapped, giving a fillip to the economic development of the area,’ says Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha.

With the ceasefire between India and Pakistan holding for eight months, the first-ever retreat ceremony at the Octroi Post on the International Border (IB) in Jammu’s Suchetgarh is a major push to promote border tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Our great nation believes in peaceful coexistence. Our security forces are vigilantly protecting the territorial integrity of the nation and effectively countering the nefarious conspiracies of the neighbouring country,” J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said, while inaugurating the ceremony on Saturday.

The function was attended by hundreds of tourists and locals. “The ceremony on the lines of Amritsar’s Wagah Border reflects the great legacy and valour of the Border Security Force, India’s first line of defence,” Mr. Sinha said.

He said that with the beginning of the retreat ceremony, the long-pending demand of the people of Suchetgarh had been fulfilled. “Now, the tourism potential of Suchetgarh will be fully tapped, giving a fillip to the economic development of the area,” said the Lt. Governor.

He said the Jammu and Kashmir government was making untiring efforts for inclusive growth and development of the Union Territory and transforming the lives of the people.

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti welcomed the decision to start the retreat ceremony at Suchetgarh.

“Will certainly give a fillip to tourism and hope it’s taken further by using it as a trade and travel route between Suchetgarh and Sialkot. Such CBMs improve cross- border ties and benefit both sides economically too,” she said.