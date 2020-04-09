Coronavirus | First death reported in Jharkhand

A 72-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bokaro district, the first COVID-19 death reported in Jharkhand, a health official said on April 9.
The patient died on Wednesday night, Bokaro District Chief Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Pathak said.
The man was kept in the isolation ward of a hospital after he showed symptoms of the virus on April 5. He was later tested positive for COVID-19, he said.
