Other States

Coronavirus | First death reported in Jharkhand

Police personnel wearing a protective outfit patrol Hindipidi area after a person tested postive for COVID-19, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the disease, in Ranchi, Wednesday, April 1, 2020.

Police personnel wearing a protective outfit patrol Hindipidi area after a person tested postive for COVID-19, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of the disease, in Ranchi, Wednesday, April 1, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A 72-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bokaro district, the first COVID-19 death reported in Jharkhand, a health official said on April 9.

The patient died on Wednesday night, Bokaro District Chief Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Pathak said.

The man was kept in the isolation ward of a hospital after he showed symptoms of the virus on April 5. He was later tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 11:43:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/first-covid-19-death-in-jharkhand/article31295855.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY