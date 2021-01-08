First case of infection of U.K. strain of coronavirus found in Madhya Pradesh

Indore:

08 January 2021 17:18 IST

The patient, who is asymptomatic, has been placed in home isolation, Indore district collector Manish Singh said.

In the first such case in Madhya Pradesh, a 39-year-old man who returned to Indore from the U.K. last month has tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) strain, senior officials said on Friday.

The patient, who is asymptomatic, has been placed in home isolation, district collector Manish Singh said. It was the first case of infection of the U.K. variant of the virus in the State, said Dr. Veena Sinha, additional director, Madhya Pradesh Health Department.

After returning from the U.K., the man had come in contact with 39 persons, 34 of them from outside Indore district, a local health official said.

Advertising

Advertising

These 34 persons were contacted and informed about his status. The remaining five, including two of the patient’s family members, are from Indore and have undergone COVID-19 tests and are in good health, the official added.

The man returned from the U.K. on December 23 and tested positive for coronavirus. His samples were then sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi and its report confirmed that he was carrying the new variant of the virus, the official said.