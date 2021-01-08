First case of infection of U.K. strain of coronavirus found in Madhya Pradesh

In the first such case in Madhya Pradesh, a 39-year-old man who returned to Indore from the U.K. last month has tested positive for the new coronavirus (COVID-19) strain, senior officials said on Friday.
The patient, who is asymptomatic, has been placed in home isolation, district collector Manish Singh said. It was the first case of infection of the U.K. variant of the virus in the State, said Dr. Veena Sinha, additional director, Madhya Pradesh Health Department.
After returning from the U.K., the man had come in contact with 39 persons, 34 of them from outside Indore district, a local health official said.
These 34 persons were contacted and informed about his status. The remaining five, including two of the patient’s family members, are from Indore and have undergone COVID-19 tests and are in good health, the official added.
The man returned from the U.K. on December 23 and tested positive for coronavirus. His samples were then sent to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Delhi and its report confirmed that he was carrying the new variant of the virus, the official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath