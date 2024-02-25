FIRs registered on cruelty to animals in illegal buffalo fights in Assam

February 25, 2024 04:23 pm | Updated 05:16 pm IST - GUWAHATI

Two First Information Reports (FIR) were registered in central Assam’s Nagaon district this week following complaints by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India against cruelty to animals during unauthorised buffalo fights.

The Raha and Nagaon police registered the FIRs in connection with the illegal buffalo fights organised in the Raha Koroiguri and Kasomari areas. The cases were registered under relevant Sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act of 1960 based on videos of the fights on YouTube.

According to PETA India, the breaking of a buffalo’s horn can be heard as a loud crack before the broken horn becomes visible in the first video.

In the second, two buffaloes are beaten by men with sticks and forced to lock horns. The two panicked buffaloes charge toward the spectators and are beaten again after one of the spectators falls to the ground.

Acting on a PETA India petition months ago, the Gauhati High Court directed the authorities to ensure strict enforcement of the standard operating procedure governing the conduct of traditional animal fights in Assam. This meant buffalo and bulbul fights could not be conducted beyond a phase of Magh Bihu from January 15-25.

Unauthorised animal fights continued to take place, necessitating police complaints, PETA India said.

“PETA India applauds the action taken by the Nagaon police for addressing our complaint, and assuring investigation into the buffalo fights accountable for cruelty to animals,” PETA India advocacy associate Tushar Kol said.

“We hope the Gauhati High Court will soon prohibit these inherently cruel and illegal spectacles altogether,” he added.

Citing numerous violations of Central laws in the conduct of animal fights, PETA India submitted investigations revealing “that terrified and severely injured buffaloes were beaten to force them to fight while bulbuls were captured from the wild and starved to force them to fight for food”.

An investigation into a buffalo fight held in Morigaon district’s Ahatguri on January 16 revealed that the buffaloes sustained bloody wounds on their necks, ears, faces, and foreheads after being forced to fight. The fights lasted until one of the two buffaloes broke away and fled.

An investigation conducted into a bulbul bird fight held in Kamrup district’s Hajo on January 15 showed red-vented bulbuls — protected under Schedule II of the Wildlife (Protection) Act of 1972 — were illegally captured and incited, against their natural instincts, to fight over food.

