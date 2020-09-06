FIRs lodged after posters spotted in south Kashmir on “Pakistan Defence Day”

Srinagar

They carried pictures of Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi

The police on Sunday filed two separate FIRs in south Kashmir against unidentified persons who pasted anti-national posters in many villages on “Pakistan Defence Day”.

Police sources said dozens of posters carrying pictures of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi and their messages were found pasted on electricity poles and shop fronts in villages and towns of Pulwama, Awantipora and Kulgam areas.

A police official said they were removed and seized “for investigation”. These posters surfaced at a time when Pakistan was observing the defence day.

An investigation has been initiated by the police to identify the people and the outfit behind the posters. The posters carried the names of unknown outfit Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Alliance.

“We have lodged an FIR in Awantipora and Kulgam police stations,” a police officer told The Hindu.

Militants’ bodies buried

The police on Sunday buried the bodies of two Hizbul Mujahideen militants in Bandipora’s Gurez.

The bodies were recovered from the Kishenganga river near the Line of Control (LoC) in Tulail area along with arms and ammunition on Saturday by the Army and the police. Both were from south Kashmir. The families were allowed to attend the last rites, the police said.

The police identified them as Mohammad Umair Bhat from Kulgam and Sameer Ahmad Dar who were missing since December 2017 and August 2019 respectively.

“The duo was returning from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir after receiving arms training,” the police said.