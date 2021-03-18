FIRs for illegal structures near Tikri protest site

GURUGRAM

18 March 2021 00:07 IST

‘It is causing damage to public property’

Two FIRs have been registered by Haryana Police in separate police stations at Bahadurgarh against unknown persons for digging borewells and raising permanent structures at farmers’ agitation site near Tikri border.

In an FIR registered at Sadar Bahadurgarh police station, the complainant, Sidharth Singh, Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran, Estate Officer, said that unknown persons were raising permanent structures on the agency’s road dividing Sector 10 and 12.

The FIR, registered under Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the IPC, further said that illegal borewell were also dug up along the road causing damage to public property.

The second FIR was registered at City Bahadurgarh police station under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 8B (punishment for mischief by injury to national highway) of the National Highways Act. The complainant, Manish Kumar, Human Resources manager at Rohad toll plaza on National Highway-9 said that illegal borewells were being dug up near Najafgarh flyover slip road and demanded for the removal of the encroachment.

All-India Kisan Sabha State vice-president Inderjit Singh said: “The Haryana government asks the Central government for an early resolution of the agitation through talks instead of focussing on these ‘frivolous’ issues. The so-called permanent structures are not concrete structures. And it won’t take long to dismantle them once the agitation ends,” said Mr. Singh.