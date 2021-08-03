Firozabad to be renamed as Chandra Nagar

The newly elected Firozabad zila panchayat has passed a proposal to rename the district as Chandra Nagar, according to officials.

The proposal was passed on Saturday at the first meeting of the district panchayat board and it will be sent to the government for approval, BJP leader and block pramukh Lakshmi Narain Yadav said.

Mr. Yadav, who moved the proposal, said the district was earlier known as Chandrawad. “It is necessary to change the name to Chandra Nagar,” he said.

Cabinet Minister Rajendra Singh alias Moti Singh during his oath ceremony last month had addressed the district as Chandra Nagar. Many organisations have demanded that it be renamed as Suhag Nagar as it is famous of its bangle industries.