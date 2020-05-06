Firing in Pulwama during search operation

An exchange of fire between militants and security forces was reported on Wedneday morning in south Kashmir's Pulwama.
A police official said the brief exchange of firing took place between militants and security forces in Sharsali area of Khrew in Pulwama's Awantipora area.
The firing was reported when a joint team of Army's 50 Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF's 185 Battalion and police launched a pre-dawn cordon and search operation in Sharsali area near Khrew.
"The operation is on," said a police official. The police did not divulge any further details about the operation.
