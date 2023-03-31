Firearms 'factory' in Bihar's Siwan raided; arms dealer arrested

March 31, 2023 10:33 am | Updated 10:33 am IST - New Delhi

An Arms dealer running a firearms factory in Bihar was arrested for supplying illegal firearms to criminals and an attempt-to-murder case was registered at North Dwarka Police station, informed police officials on March 31.

The accused has been identified as Bablu Sharma. According to DCP Dwarka M. Harshavardhan, "Main firearms dealer, who runs a firearms repair factory in Siwan Bihar has been arrested. Eight pistols and 11 live cartridges were recovered from his possession. One motorcycle being used in the commission of crime also recovered from his possession."

As per police officials, the accused Bablu Sharma used to supply illegal firearms and ammunition from Bhind Muraina, Madhya Pradesh to inter-State criminal gangs and local gang members of Delhi, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh.

"Accused has also been summoned up by other Central investigating agencies for his links with many inter-State criminal groups. These criminals had links with dreaded terror outfits in Jammu and Kashmir. Four of his accomplices had links with criminals and dreaded terror outfits," said DCP Dwarka M Harshavardhan.

The accused was earlier arrested under Section 300/20, 25A/26/35 of the Arms Act by Bihar police for running a mini-illegal arms factory at Siwan, Bihar. "He purchases illegal firearms and ammunition from Bhind Muraina, Madhya Pradesh, through his other accomplices. He runs a firearms repairing factory in the name of Pali Gun House from where he illegally sells firearms and repairs guns," the DCP said. More details are awaited.