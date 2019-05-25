Other States

Fire tragedy in Surat: death toll increases to 23, owner of coaching centre arrested

Smoke seen billowing from the Taxshila Complex after fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the coaching centre in Surat on Friday.

Smoke seen billowing from the Taxshila Complex after fire engulfed the third and fourth floor of the coaching centre in Surat on Friday.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The death toll in the massive fire in a commercial complex in Gujarat’s Surat has increased to 23 on Saturday. A day after the tragedy, the police on Saturday arrested the owner of the coaching centre where many students and some teachers died.

Surat Police Commissioner Satish Sharma told media persons that the police arrested Bhargav Butani, owner of the coaching centre in Takshashila Arcade in Sarthana area of the city.

“We have lodged FIR against builder and arrested owner of the coaching centre,” Mr. Sharma told media persons.

In the tragedy, more than 15 persons were injured, several of them critical and battling for their lives in various hospital in the city.

The police have also lodged FIR against builder of the complex, who built two additional floors without required permissions and also covered terrace with fibre canopy where coaching centres were running.

This is a developing story
