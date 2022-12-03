  1. EPaper
Fire tenders douse massive fire in Greater Noida building; 24 rescued safely

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained

December 03, 2022 10:49 am | Updated 10:50 am IST - Greater Noida

ANI

A massive fire that broke out in a building in the Shahberi area of Greater Noida West in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday has been doused by more than 12 fire tenders.

According to the Joint Commissioner of Police, Ravi Shankar Chhabi, the fire broke out in the basement of a building in Shahberi, where the Additional Commissioner of Law and Order also reached.

The police and fire officials reached the site in the Bisrakh Police Station area on time and rescued two dozen people from the building. No casualties have been reported so far. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.

