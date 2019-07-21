Other States

One killed, many others rescued from fire at Mumbai building

The fire broke out at the Churchill Chambers, a four storey building sometime around noon.

The fire broke out at the Churchill Chambers, a four storey building sometime around noon.

Blaze breaks out at four-storey structure in Colaba

One person was killed and at least 14 others were rescued from a building that caught fire in Colaba, Mumbai on July 21. The rescued people were hospitalised with symptoms of suffocation.

The deceased has been identified as 54-year-old Shyam Aiyar.

The fire broke out around noon at the Churchill Chambers, a four-storey structure. The fire brigade reached the site at 12.25 p.m. after being alerted by a policeman from the Colaba police station who was on patrol.

Fire brigade officials said that residents living on the third and fourth floor were rescued and one person was in a critical condition at the St. George Hospital.

“Most victims have been showing symptoms of suffocation but one was very critical, as it took time to find him,” a fire official said.

Rescue operations are still underway.

(With inputs from PTI)

