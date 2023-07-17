ADVERTISEMENT

Fire in battery box of Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat train; no casualty

July 17, 2023 09:47 am | Updated 09:47 am IST - Bhopal

There were 20-22 passengers in the coach and they were shifted to other coaches immediately. No injury to anyone was reported in the incident.

PTI

Flames rise from the Vande Bharat Express going from Bhopal to Delhi after a fire broke out in the battery box of the train at Kurwai Kethora station, in Bina district, Madhya Pradesh, Monday, July 17, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

A fire broke out in the battery box of a coach of the Vande Bharat train heading from Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal to New Delhi on Monday morning, a senior railway official said.

Some railway staffers noticed the fire at around 6.45 am in the battery box of C-12 coach following which the Rani Kamalapati-Hazrat Nizamuddin Vande Bharat train was immediately stopped between Kurwai and Kaithora stations in Vidisha district, he said.

The blaze was immediately brought under control, the official said.

Railway staff was conducting the repair work, he said.

