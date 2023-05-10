Fire erupts in building near Raj Bhavan in Kolkata

May 10, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - Kolkata

A fire broke out at a multi-storey building close to the West Bengal Raj Bhavan in central Kolkata on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 morning, a fire official said.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties in the incident and the building was evacuated, even as Governor C. V. Ananda Bose came out of his official residence to have a look at the blaze.

Seven fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze that erupted in the building in Dalhousie area at 10.05 am, he said.

"The cause of the fire is yet to be known. We have evacuated the building as a precautionary measure. Efforts to douse the blaze are underway," the official added.

"I came out to take a look at the fire. If there is any need, Raj Bhavan is ready to offer any help. Firefighters are doing a fine job," the governor said.

Senior officials of Kolkata Police have reached the spot.