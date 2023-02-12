ADVERTISEMENT

Fire engulfs old building near Himachal CM's official residence in Shimla

February 12, 2023 01:57 pm | Updated 01:57 pm IST - Shimla

There was no loss of life as the owner of the building, Sandeep Sahni and the caretaker, both were in Delhi, officials said

PTI

Image for representation purpose only.

A fire broke out in a three-storeyed old heritage building situated about 200 metres from the Chief Minister’s official residence in Shimla in the early hours on February 12.

The fire broke out at around 4:30 a.m. after which fire tenders were rushed from Mall Road, Chhota Shimla, and Boileauganj fire stations. The fire was under control but not fully extinguished and was still smouldering, officials said.

There was no loss of life as the owner of the building, Sandeep Sahni and the caretaker, both were in Delhi, they said.

The building called “Firgrove” is about 200 metres away from “Oakover” (CM’s official residence) in Shimla.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The fire spread very fast and engulfed the entire building in few minutes. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained and loss to the property is being estimated, officials said.

Hidden among the pine trees, Firgrove had played a minor role in India’s freedom movement as Mahatma Gandhi stayed at this house on one of his visits to the city. At the time the house belonged to Lala Mohanlal.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US