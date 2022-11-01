Fire breaks out in Pune restaurant; fire tenders, water tankers deployed

Three fire tenders and three water tankers have reached the spot to douse off the fire.

ANI Pune
November 01, 2022 11:00 IST

Smoke billows out from a restaurant located on the top floor of a commercial building where fire broke out, at Lullanagar area in Pune, on November 1, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Fire broke out at a restaurant in the Lullanagar area of Maharashtra's Pune. Three fire tenders and three water tankers have reached the spot to douse off the fire.

The restaurant is situated at the top floor of a building in Pune's Lullanagar. The details into the incident are awaited. Earlier on Friday morning, a level-2 fire broke out at a godown in Mumbai's Kurla area and at least eight fire tenders were deployed to bring it under control.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, fire broke out at a warehouse in Girgaon in Mumbai for which five fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the fire under control. Later, the fire was doused off, while on the same day in the morning, five fire tenders were used to control fire at a rice godown of Food Corporation of India in Navi Mumbai's Kalamboli.

