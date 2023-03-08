ADVERTISEMENT

Fire breaks out in pipe godown in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, no casualties yet

March 08, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Sambhal

A fire broke out in a house near a pipe godown in the Hallu Sarai area on Wednesday evening

ANI

A fire broke out near Kotwali Police Station in UP on March 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

A massive fire broke out in a pipe godown in the Hallu Sarai area near Kotwali Police Station on March 8 evening, police said.

According to the police, no casualties have been reported.

While talking to ANI, a police officer said, "As soon as we received information about the fire, we rushed to the spot. The fire had caught the water pipes lying in an open area. We further informed the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) about the incident. We also contacted various fire stations."

"No casualties have been reported. It took us almost two hours to bring the fire under control. The nearby houses have been vacated. The families are safe. Appropriate action will be taken in the matter after consideration with the SDM," the officer added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Further details are awaited on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / fire

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US