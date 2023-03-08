HamberMenu
Fire breaks out in pipe godown in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal, no casualties yet

A fire broke out in a house near a pipe godown in the Hallu Sarai area on Wednesday evening

March 08, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - Sambhal

ANI
A fire broke out near Kotwali Police Station in UP on March 8, 2023.

A fire broke out near Kotwali Police Station in UP on March 8, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

A massive fire broke out in a pipe godown in the Hallu Sarai area near Kotwali Police Station on March 8 evening, police said.

According to the police, no casualties have been reported.

While talking to ANI, a police officer said, "As soon as we received information about the fire, we rushed to the spot. The fire had caught the water pipes lying in an open area. We further informed the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) about the incident. We also contacted various fire stations."

"No casualties have been reported. It took us almost two hours to bring the fire under control. The nearby houses have been vacated. The families are safe. Appropriate action will be taken in the matter after consideration with the SDM," the officer added.

Further details are awaited on the matter.

