Other States

Fire breaks out in Jharkhand Assembly building

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the new Jharkhand Assembly building after its inauguration in September.

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the new Jharkhand Assembly building after its inauguration in September.   | Photo Credit: Manob Chowdhury

more-in

There was no report of any injury

A fire broke out in the Jharkhand Assembly building here, Fire Brigade sources said on Thursday.

The fire broke out on the third floor of the newly constructed Assembly building on Wednesday night, the sources said, adding that the fire brigade personnel brought the blaze under control within two and half hours.

There was no report of any injury, they said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, a police officer said.

The newly constructed Jharkhand Assembly building at Kute in Ranchi was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 12.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
fire
Jharkhand
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 5, 2019 12:41:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/fire-breaks-out-in-jharkhand-assembly-building/article30179762.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY