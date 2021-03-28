Other States

Fire breaks out in govt hospital in Kanpur; no casualty

Image for representation purpose only.  

A fire broke out at the cardiology department of a State-run hospital here on Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government said.

No casualties were reported till the filing of the report.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed that the evacuated patients be provided immediate care. He has also sought a report from the district administration, the government said in a statement issued in Lucknow.

The Chief Minister also directed a high-level team, including the principal secretary, health education and the director general of the fire department, to visit the site and give its report immediately.

The investigation team shall also include the divisional commissioner of Kanpur, the statement said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 28, 2021 10:45:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/fire-breaks-out-in-govt-hospital-in-kanpur/article34182198.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY