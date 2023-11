November 11, 2023 09:29 am | Updated 09:29 am IST - Srinagar

A massive fire broke out in the tourist hub of Dal Lake in Srinagar early on November 11, destroying property worth crores of rupees, officials said.

However, there was no loss of life in the incident, they said.

According to an official of the Fire and Emergency Services Department, the fire broke out near Ghat number 9 of Dal Lake at around 5.15 am.

At least five houseboats and three huts were damaged, the official said.

