Fire breaks out at packaging company in Gujarat’s Bharuch

March 22, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:12 am IST - Bharuch (Gujarat)

More than ten fire tenders are present on the spot

A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Bharuch (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) GIDC, Gujarat on March 22 More than ten fire tenders are present on the spot. Further details are awaited. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Gujarat / fire

