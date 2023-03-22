HamberMenu
Fire breaks out at packaging company in Gujarat’s Bharuch

More than ten fire tenders are present on the spot

March 22, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:12 am IST - Bharuch (Gujarat)

PTI

A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Bharuch (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) GIDC, Gujarat on March 22

More than ten fire tenders are present on the spot. Further details are awaited.

