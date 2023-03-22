Fire breaks out at packaging company in Gujarat’s Bharuch

A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Bharuch (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) GIDC, Gujarat on March 22
More than ten fire tenders are present on the spot. Further details are awaited.
March 22, 2023 10:12 am | Updated 10:12 am IST - Bharuch (Gujarat)
A massive fire broke out at a packaging company in Bharuch (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) GIDC, Gujarat on March 22
More than ten fire tenders are present on the spot. Further details are awaited.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE